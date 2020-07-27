Sale

RCA BROADCASTING, LLC is selling KCUL/MARSHALL, TX to 92.3 THE DEPOT LLC for $125,000.

In other filings with the FCC, JAY B. CESSNA and JOHN H. CESSNA are each selling 9% of CESSNA COMMUNICATIONS, INC., licensee of Classic Rock WBVE (B-ROCK 107.5), Adult Standards WAYC-A, Hot AC WAYC-F (STAR 100.9), News-Talk WBFD-A, W293DF, and W254DF/BEDFORD, PA, to JACK W. DUNKLE for $100,001.70. The CESSNAS each retain 41% of the company.

RADIO PUNJAB DALLAS, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KTXV-A/MABANK, TX with reduced power during daytime hours to allow for transmitter repairs.

FRESH AIR, INCORPORATED has closed on the sale of K294AM/WEST ST PAUL, MN to HMONG RADIO BROADCAST LLC for $260,000.

And THOMAS B. DANIELS has closed on the sale of Gospel WJNI/LADSON-CHARLESTON, SC to KIRKMAN BROADCASTING INC. for $1.4 million. The buyer has been programming the station under an LMA since 2009.

