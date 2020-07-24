Kip Taylor (Photo: Go Fund Me)

Condolences to the family and friends of radio vet KIP TAYLOR, who died FRIDAY, JULY 24th after a four-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).

TAYLOR at one time was the PD of WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH, and previously and most recently Sr. Product Manager for CLX COMMUNICATIONS/ATLANTA.

On a GO FUND ME PAGE for TAYLOR's family, it was posted, "On FRIDAY JULY 24, 2020, KIP HEINZMANN, lost his hard-fought battle against ALS. KIP personified perspective, perseverance, and positivity. When he learned of his diagnosis a few short years ago, he didn’t let it get him down. Instead, he dug in, did the work, and became an amazing advocate for ALS research and the hunt for a cure. Two years ago, at the annual Atlanta ALS walk, KIP gave the keynote speech. His inspirational message struck a chord with the crowd and ultimately became the theme for his journey: 'Keep It Positive.' Even when his body began to fail him, KIP indeed kept things positive. When his fingers could no longer type, he didn’t let that stop him from communicating his story, dictating incredibly introspective observations about his daily life, his love for his family and his continued fight to end this horrid disease. He was also always quick to encourage those around him.

"KIP graced so many of our lives with the biggest smile, the best hugs, the most boisterous laughs, but most of all, his enormous heart. His love for his family was evident -- his pride in his children, MEREDITH, LEXI and BRODY, his adoration for his wife MICHELLE, and his unwavering bond with his parents, brother, brothers and sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous extended family members."

