JASON DERULO will appear on tomorrow night's (7/28) live broadcast of PARTY LIVELINE, the new nationally syndicated Top 40 night show hosted by MASON KELTER. Not only is this DERULO's first-ever interview with KELTER and LIVELINE, it's also one of his first radio interviews since returning to music with the Top 10 song "SAVAGE LOVE" w/JAWSH 685.

PARTY LIVELINE airs live, five nights a week, from JOHN GARABEDIAN's newly launched JAMCHANNEL network in BOSTON, and is signing new affiliates.

For affiliate relations and a demo, contact info@jamchannel.com or call (617) 261-6000.

