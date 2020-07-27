Promotion With FanVestor

iHEARTMEDIA's LOS ANGELES cluster is launching a promotion with the FANVESTOR app to raise funds for local charities with a giveaway of "virtual fan experiences" with celebrities and station personalities.

Fans creating an account with FANVESTOR will be entered into a contest with a daily $1,000 cash prize and the possibility of winning the private experiences, including "private virtual hangs" with THE JONAS BROTHERS hosted by Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) host VALENTINE and D.J. KHALED hosted by Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) morning host BIG BOY, co-hosting for a day on Top 40 KIIS' "TOP 9 AT 9 COUNTDOWN" with EJ along with a "private virtual hang" with JACKSON WANG, a "private virtual brunch" with RYAN SEACREST, a "private virtual Q&A" with DODGERS JUSTIN TURNER or MAX MUNCY hosed by Sports KLAC-A (AM 570 LA SPORTS) afternoon hosts PETROS PAPADAKIS and MATT "MONEY" SMITH, or "virtual cocktails" with "ALMOST FAMOUS" BACHELOR podcast hosts BEN HIGGINS and ASHLEY IACONETTI.

Additional entries can also be purchased, with part of the proceeds going to charities NO KID HUNGRY and (from entries for the DODGERS experiences) THE DREAM CENTER.

iHEARTMEDIA Division Pres. KEVIN LEGRETT said, “iHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES is excited to partner with the new FANVESTOR fan engagement app at a time when our listeners, the fans, are craving interaction with their favorite artists and trusted iHEARTMEDIA personalities.”

FANVESTOR Founder/CEO MICHAEL GOLOMB added, “We are thrilled that FANVESTOR and iHEARTMEDIA LOS ANGELES have partnered to offer money-can’t-buy artist experiences at a time when connection, unity and inclusion mean so much to everyone. In addition to qualifying for the daily $1,000 cash prize and the fan experience sweepstakes of their choice for free, fans can also buy additional tickets to enter any other fan experience sweepstakes. We want to raise money in support of these great charities and give everyone a chance to win, not just to the ‘the highest bidder."

