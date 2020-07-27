Virtual

DON ANTHONY's MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP is the latest radio industry event to go virtual for 2020, officially cancelling the in-person event and announcing plans for a "virtual gathering" in SEPTEMBER.

A statement posted by ANTHONY said, "Despite our best efforts, in the interest of our attendees and sponsors, we're now preparing a special 'Virtual Gathering' for this SEPTEMBER in place of our recently rescheduled MSBC 32. Needless to say, this wasn't an easy decision, but based on the continued circumstances and concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's the right decision at this time."

The on-site version of the event, which was originally set for AUGUST 6-7 in CHICAGO and then delayed to SEPTEMBER 24-25, is now scheduled for AUGUST 2021.

« see more Net News