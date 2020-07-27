Mark & Jay Duplass (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Movie directors/producers/writers the DUPLASS BROTHERS have inked a development deal to create podcasts for SPOTIFY, reports VARIETY. MARK and JAY DUPLASS will create scripted and unscripted series for the streaming service through their DUPLASS BROTHERS PRODUCTIONS, with details to come.

The DUPLASS BROTHERS have previously branched out from movies to television, including "ROOM 104," "TOGETHERNESS," and "ANIMALS" for HBP and the documentary "WILD WILD COUNTRY" and "EVIL GENIUS" for NETFLIX.

