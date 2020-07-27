Juan Paz

WARNER MUSIC GROUP’s ADA WORLDWIDE launches of ADA LATIN, headquartered in MIAMI and led by music exec JUAN PAZ. As Managing Director of the new global division, PAZ will oversee LATIN U.S., LATIN AMERICA, SPAIN and PORTUGAL, reporting to Pres./Independent Music & Creator Services ELIAH SETON.

“Global impact is a cornerstone of ADA; we’re the indie that can scale. Being a leader in LATIN AMERICA is mission critical to delivering on this promise,” said SETON. “As we continue to expand and connect our networks, capabilities and services globally, JUAN’s appointment and the team and roster he is building represent a huge milestone. A manager himself, he has the creative credibility to be a true partner to artists—and his marketing acumen is unparalleled, having been an executive at some of the biggest players in the region.”

