"COUSIN SAL" IACONO has launched a new sports betting media company with a podcast as its first product.

THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER reports that IACONO, cousin of JIMMY KIMMEL and co-host of FS1's "FOX BET LIVE," is the head of EXTRA POINTS, which has launched a thrice-weekly eponymous podcast co-hosted by IACONO and NFL NETWORK host DAVE DAMESHEK. The company will also be the new home of IACONO's "AGAINST ALL ODDS" podcast, moving from BILL SIMMONS' THE RINGER PODCAST NETWORK. A third podcast, the comedy show "LAUGH LINES," will debut WEDNESDAY.

