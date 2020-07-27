New BIN Affiliates

With the Urban AC "MAJIC 103.7" format formerly heard on iHEARTMEDIA's KATZ-HD2-W279AQ/ST. LOUIS having moved on JULY 17th to the full-power signal of KMJM (formerly KLLT) at 104.9 FM (NET NEWS 7/21), the HD2-translator combo has now picked up iHEART's BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK programming. BIN 103.7 debuted MONDAY morning (7/27) at midnight (CT).

In addition, iHEARTMEDIA Country WIZE-A/SPRINGFIELD, OH has picked up the BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK feed as "BIN 1340."

