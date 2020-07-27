Webinar

The next EDISON RESEARCH INFINITE DIAL Lunchtime Webinar will look at listening habits of Gen Z.

EDISON's MEGAN VARTAN and FRONT ROW INSIGHTS' JAYNE CHARNESKI will present "Radio's Roadmap to Gen Z" on THURSDAY (7/30). The Zoom webinar will use Share of Ear data and listener interviews for data on listening habits of 13-24-year-olds.

Register for the webinar here.

