Miranda Lambert

Congratulations to VANNER RECORDS/RCA RECORDS' MIRANDA LAMBERT, who sits in the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with her current hit, "Bluebird." The song marks LAMBERT's first MEDIABASE #1 in six years.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; RCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion DENNIS REESE; SMN Dir./National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LARRY SANTIAGO, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MALLORY MICHAELS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DAN NELSON, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ELIZABETH SLEDGE, Promotion Specialist NICOLE WALDEN and Manager/National Promotion SAMI SHEA.

