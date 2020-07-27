Pharma Success

WESTWOOD ONE's PIERRE BOUVARD used this week's corporate blog post to highlight a case study of the success of an AM/FM campaign for pharmaceutical clients.

The post looks at the results of two ad creative tests by ABX and three examples of the effects of shifting ad dollars from TV to radio from NIELSEN MEDIA IMPACT. Among the findings were that heavy ailment sufferers, prescription treatment users, and those who suffer from the ailment were 30-55% more likely to be heavy AM/FM radio listeners than average; 58% of heavy AM/FM radio listeners said they were already taking prescription medication for the ailment, doubling the percentage for light AM/FM listeners; Heavy AM/FM radio listeners and heavy podcast listeners were far more likely to find the ads to be likeable, relevant, memorable, and informative and more likely to take action after hearing the radio ad; and AM/FM boosted ad recall among ailment sufferers. Meanwhile, ABX data showed pharmaceutical AM/FM radio ads testing at 90% of the impact of TV ads for one-fifth the CPM.

