Go For The Gold!

Summertime, and the livin' is... messed up. With SUMMER OLYMPICS not happening, one programmer has come up with a clever way to engage the audience in sport - virtually, of course.

iHEARTRADIO Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) OM/PD JAMES HOWARD reached out to say, "This weekend, we kicked off three weeks of Backyard Games, filling the void left by the OLYMPICS. Is this an excuse to play 'flip cup' while working? Well, yes ... but everyone wins."

The METZGER brothers, ADAM, JACK, and RYAN... known collectively as AJR, will join the fun and help KISS conduct epic battles for amazing backyard game prizing.

