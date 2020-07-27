-
WMGC/Detroit's Deongello 'Gello' Vanorsby To Track Middays At KKFR/Phoenix
July 27, 2020 at 10:09 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
RIVIERA Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX bring home DEONGELLO "GELLO" VANORSBY for middays. VANORSBY continues to host his morning show from BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC WBGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT and will voice track KKFR's midday show.
VANORSBY left KKFR in SEPTEMBER 2015 after doing nights, afternoons and eventually, mornings.
-