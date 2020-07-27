Neil Young (photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock)

It's on ... again. Iconic musician NEIL YOUNG has reconsidered suing DONALD TRUMP over the use of YOUNG's "Rockin' In The Free World" during campaign rallies.

YOUNG has previously entertained, but ultimately decided against such a move, stating he lacks legal standing as long as proper licensing fees are paid.

However, in the wake of TRUMP's response to protesters in PORTLAND, YOUNG posted 'A Message From Neil' on his website where he wrote, "I am changing my mind about suing President TRUMP. Reconsidering. I'm looking at it again. There is a long history to consider and I originally considered it, deciding not to pursue. But then President TRUMP ordered thugs in uniform onto our streets. His idea. He ordered it himself. This all DJT."

He concludes the piece by saying, "Imagine what it feels like to hear "Rockin' In The Free World" after this President speaks, like it is his theme song. I did not write it for that."

Read the entire piece here.

