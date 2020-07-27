2020 Challenge

The NAB's PILOT innovation initiative is now accepting proposals for its 2020 Innovation Challenge, with submissions due at 5p (ET) AUGUST 28th. This year's challenge prompt is "Develop a working prototype to improve real-time decentralized collaboration while managing live and recorded audio/video from multiple sources for media production in a limited bandwidth environment." The prototypes should be able to be implemented as a supporting element within broadcasters' current environments.

“This year’s challenge looks to answer a timely question that has surfaced in the broadcast industry,” said PILOT Exec. Dir. JOHN CLARK. “We are eager to see how technologists, many of whom are facing similar challenges, innovate to enhance remote production and overcome hurdles caused by physical distance, varying bandwidth speeds and remote operations.”

Two winners will receive up to $150,000 in funding, mentorship, feedback, and a trip tp the 2021 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS. Applicants can be individuals, teams, companies, academic institutions and/or nonprofit organizations, and up to five finalists will be picked by a panel of industry experts by the end of SEPTEMBER, with winners announced in OCTOBER during the NAB SHOW NEW YORK DIGITAL EXPERIENCE virtual conference.

Find out more and apply here.

« see more Net News