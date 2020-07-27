Imagine Impact Deal

RON HOWARD and BRIAN GRAZER's IMAGINE IMPACT content accelerator program has signed up with ART19 for hosting and distribution of "IMPACT: THE PODCAST," a podcast version of IMPACT's speaker series. The weekly series debuted with an episode featuring talks with PETER BERG, ISSA RAE, and JUDD APATOW; future guests include THE RZA, DAVE "LIL DICKY" BURD, FRANCES MCDORMAND, DAMIEN CHAZELLE, and AKIVA GOLDSMAN.

“The podcast is an outgrowth of our speaker series, which accompanies our content accelerator program,” said IMPACT CEO TYLER MITCHELL. “The insights and knowledge that our guests have shared with us over the past two years have been invaluable. It’s not often that you get to hear world-class artists like RYAN MURPHY, JASON BATEMAN and ISSA RAE talk openly about their craft and candidly about how to navigate and succeed in the entertainment industry. Since knowledge is power, we felt the need to share these inspiring and ‘edu-taining’ conversations with the world.”

