Two More Affiliates

IDAHO WIRELESS CORP. Oldies KSEI-A-K255DD (OLDIES 930)/POCATELLO, ID and WILD WEST RADIO CORP. Religion KXKS-A/ALBUQUERQUE have both flipped to News-Talk taking the entire SALEM RADIO NETWORK lineup plus SALEM's TOWNHALL NEWS service.

“We have seen tremendous interest in the News-Talk format, with this major breaking news cycle we are living through,” said SALEM SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE. “These stations see this tremendous interest in breaking news and what to make of it, and they understand only one network is capable of giving them an entire lineup.”

KSEI GM PAUL ANDERSON said, "As the region's only locally owned and owner-managed station group, we knew the SALEM programming lineup on News Talk KSEI, AM 930 was the perfect way to target the listeners in our area of Southeast IDAHO… and we couldn’t be happier with the sound, which is fabulous!"

KXKS owner BOB WILKINS, whose station has adopted SALEM's "THE ANSWER" slogan, said, “WILKINS RADIO NETWORK is very proud to announce our partnership with SALEM RADIO NETWORK in bringing superior talk radio programs to ALBUQUERQUE. These are historic times and we want our listeners to be fully engaged. Say hello to 'THE ANSWER ALBUQUERQUE, AM 1190.' We’re very excited.”

