MOM+POP MUSIC has announced a joint venture with BRENT BATTLES and CHRISTOPHER BROWN’s newly-created radio promotion and artist development company, further. The arrangement allows MOM+POP artists to tap further’s radio team at Top 40, Crossover, Hot AC, Alternative, and Triple A. In the past six months, further championed MOM+POP’s latest breakout, ASHE “Moral Of The Story” to the Top 10 at Alternative Radio, and now the song has crossed to Pop and Hot AC. BATTLES and BROWN formed their own company at the beginning of the year after exiting THE ORCHARD.

“As we neared the end of our time at THE ORCHARD, we took a long look at the state of the industry,” said BATTLES, further President and Founder. “It was clear that as streaming continues to create more and more independent hit songs, the industry needed a nimble independent company that could bring those songs to radio, no matter where they come from - indie label, distributor, management company, international markets or just DIY. Having worked with the MOM+POp team for years, we knew they were serious about creating long term careers. Their understanding of both the short and long-game made Mom+Pop an obvious partner for further.”

further Partner and Co-Founder BROWN added, “With further, we’re able to be extremely selective about what we take on, and this investment will ensure the flexibility to continue working with artists and executives with whom we have great history.”

MOM+POP VP/Radio Promotion/West Coast GM DAVID JACOBS said, “We built an amazing relationship with BRENT and CHRIS during our previous partnership with RED and are so thrilled to be back together, breaking ASHE and looking forward to many more hits.”

“Working with further on breaking Ashe is proof of concept of what a great Promo team can accomplish with the right artist story," said MOM+POP Co-Owner THADDEUS RUDD. "Our investment is a rare strategic opportunity for MOM+POP to ensure our artists’ access to services, as we power a growing, dynamic new business.”

MOM+POP Founder and Co-Owner MICHAEL GOLDSTONE added, "BATTLES and BROWN are formidable promotion execs and trusted partners; our venture ensures MOM+POP will be positioned to compete at radio for the long term.”

