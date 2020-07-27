Original Dates July 29-August 2

LOLLAPALOOZA will commemorate this year’s festival weekend with LOLLA2020, a free four-night broadcast event taking place on the original dates of canceled CHICAGO-based festival, THURSDAY, JULY 30th through SUNDAY, AUGUST 2nd. The broadcast will air exclusively live on YOUTUBE beginning at 5p (CT) each night. LOLLA2020 has partnered with and raise awareness for the ARTS FOR ILLINOIS RELIEF FUND, THE EQUAL JUSTICE INITIATIVE, and WHEN WE ALL VOTE.

The event will include more than 150 performances and appearances, featuring fan-favorite sets from previous festivals, including international editions, original performances from artists all over the world, classic archival sets from some of the festival’s most popular headliners and a series of special late-night performances. In between the music, LOLLA2020 will highlight causes important to the festival’s history, community and home of CHICAGO.

Fans will be virtually transported to the festival grounds to experience epic past LOLLAPALOOZA performances from LCD SOUNDSYSTEM, METALLICA, YEAH YEAH YEAHS, ELLIE GOULDING, RUN THE JEWELS, LORDE, ALABAMA SHAKES, TOVE LO, INCLUDING HISTORIC HEADLINING SETS FROM PAUL MCCARTNEY, CHANCE THE RAPPER, OUTKAST, and ARCADE FIRE, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their Grammy Award-winning Album Of The Year.

LOLLA2020 will also feature brand new original live performances from incredible artists including ALISON WONDERLAND (Live Set), CARNAGE, H.E.R., KALI UCHIS, KASKADE, LOUIS THE CHILD, NGHTMRE, PINK SWEAT$, SAYMYNAME, TANK AND THE BANGAS, THE NEIGHBOURHOOD, VIC MENSA, YUNGBLUD, ZHU and many more.

CHICAGO MAYOR LORI E. LIGHTFOOT will appear throughout the weekend’s festivities, including hosting engaging conversations with LOLLAPALOOZA founder PERRY FARRELL and hip-hop legend LL COOL J. FARRELL will host candid conversations with iconic friends and tastemakers including LARS ULRICH, CHUCK D, MATT PINFIELD and more. He’ll also lead a special KIND HEAVEN ORCHESTRA performance featuring TAYLOR HAWKINS, a DAVID BOWIE tribute with pianist MIKE GARSON, the first PORNO FOR PYROS reunion in 24 years, and a few other special surprises.

Tune in at Lolla.com and YouTube.com/Lollapalooza.The full schedule to be revealed on WEDNESDAY (7/29).

