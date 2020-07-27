Minihane

KIRK MINIHANE is taking another sabbatical from his BARSTOOL SPORTS podcast to address mental health issues. He previously took a brief hiatus in MARCH to deal with mental health issues.

The former ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON host tweeted on MONDAY (7/27) that "I’ve been struggling with depression for the last few weeks. As bad as it has ever been. I tried to deny it and that made it worse. YESTERDAY afternoon, for a few hours, I was close to taking action. Really scary. But I won’t, I’m not giving up. I’m going to get the help I need. I’m going to be gone for a while, not a week or two like before. I need to get better, need to figure this out. But I will be back. And please don’t be embarrassed or afraid to tell someone, anyone, if you feel this way. You are not alone."

MINIHANE took time off from WEEI after a bout of depression and suicidal thoughts in the FALL of 2018, then said that the station was keeping him off the air despite his being ready to return. After some public wrangling, ENTERCOM announced that MINIHANE would not return to WEEI but would host a streaming show for RADIO.COM, but MINIHANE left the company a few months later and joined BARSTOOL in 2019.

MINIHANE's former direct competitor, BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON morning "TOUCHER AND RICH" co-host FRED TOUCHER, also came off the air last week to seek mental health treatment.

« see more Net News