Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock)

TMZ today (7/27) reported that JOE JONAS and his wife, 'Game Of Thrones' star SOPHIE TURNER, are celebrating the birth their first child!

The baby girl, reportedly named WILLA, arrived this past WEDNESDAY (7/22).

Congratulations to the growing JONAS family! Read more here.

