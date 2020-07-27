Fortenbaugh

ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO morning "JOE, LO AND DIBS" co-host JOE FORTENBAUGH tweeted TODAY that he is exiting the station to join ESPN. FORTENBAUGH did not disclose his exact duties but said that he would be getting his "dream shot," a "chance to talk sports on the national level across all of (ESPN's) platforms."

FORTENBAUGH, a co-founder of NATIONALFOOTBALLPOST.COM, joined THE GAME in DECEMBER 2014, initially paired by then-PD JASON BARRETT with CHAD DOING and LORENZO NEAL for mornings, more recently hosted mornings with NEAL and DAN DIBLEY, who replaced DOING in 2016. He has been a frequent guest on ESPN sports betting show "THE DAILY WAGER."

