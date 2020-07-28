Gilbert, Jacobs

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a presentation by NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES Pres./CEO CAROLYN GILBERT and EVP/Research Insights LEIGH JACOBS, “Marketing in the New Abnormal.”

The AUGUST 12th presentation at noon (CT) will offer insights on radio management and sales strategies heading into the uncertain FALL season. A moderated Q&A session will also be included.

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.

