Keyes

FLETCHER KEYES has departed MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON, where his PD position has been eliminated. KEYES had also been the morning co-host at AC sister WMGN (MAGIC 98) since late 2018. He joined WWQM in 2011 (NET NEWS 7/18/11) from ENTERCOM Classic Hits WOLX/MADISON.

KEYES tells ALL ACCESS, “I will miss the amazing people I've worked with over those years,” adding, “I am ready for the next challenge.” He can be reached at keyescreative@gmail.com, by phone at (608) 609-3007, or through his personal website here.

Direct Q106 programming inquiries to MID-WEST FAMILY VP/Programming RANDY HAWKE here.

« see more Net News