Brett Greenberg Heading Home To Florida

EPITAPH RECORDS Nat'l Dir. Alternative/Active Rock Promomotion BRETT GREENBERG has exited after 7 1/2 years.

GREENBERG told ALL ACCESS, "My pop is 78 years old and I’ve been away from home for the last 28 years. I’m going to head home and stay by his side for as long as possible.”

Reach out to him at loshwy66@gmail.com, (224) 343-2054.

« see more Net News