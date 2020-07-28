Freisinger (Photo: LinkedIn)

ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SACRAMENTO Assistant Brand Manager DANNY FREISINGER has added duties as Brand Manager of sister Sports KIFM-A (ESPN 1320)/SACRAMENTO.

"For the last four years, DANNY has consistently given 95.7 THE GAME listeners a reliable home for premier coverage of their favorite teams and we’re excited to expand his role with ESPN 1320," said ENTERCOM SACRAMENTO SVP/Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN. "With a fair amount of BAY AREA fans rooted in SACRAMENTO, DANNY will lead the way in reshaping how we cover sports in NORTHERN CALIFORNIA and better serve fans."

"I couldn’t be more excited to help lead the charge for 1320," said FREISINGER. "SACRAMENTO is a hidden gem of a sports market with as passionate a fan base as you’ll find in the country. We’re fortunate to be able to leverage RADIO.COM and ESPN, two of the strongest media brands, and achieve great things starting with the return of sports."

« see more Net News