SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO afternoon host STEVE CORTES is "temporarily stepping away" from the station to join the TRUMP re-election campaign as Senior Advisor of Communications, the station announced in a press release that indicated CORTES intends to return once the election is over.

"While we wish STEVE could stay on the air with us during these next few critical months before the election, we also understand the pull that STEVE feels to help President TRUMP," said Regional VP/GM JEFF REISMAN. "STEVE will have a front row seat to history between now and the election, and we look forward to welcoming him back in NOVEMBER and having him share his firsthand account of how this campaign unfolded with our audience."

