The Woody Show

MY BROADCASTING CORPORATION RADIO Alternative CJMB (FREQ 90.5)/PETERSBOROUGH, ON, has debuted "THE WOODY SHOW," starting YESTERDAY (JULY 27th).in the 6a-10a ET time slot.

This addition marks the first CANADIAN affiliate for the PREMIERE NETWORKS-syndicated program through its partnership with ORBYT MEDIA, CANADA’s content syndication group.

Featuring WOODY, along with co-hosts RAVEY, GREG GORY, MENACE and SEBAS, "THE WOODY SHOW" was an NAB MARCONI RADIO AWARD finalist for “Major Market Personality of the Year,” and it was launched into national syndication by PREMIERE NETWORKS in 2017.

Commented WOODY, “A big thank you to ROB MISE and JON POLE at MBC RADIO for believing in us even after they spent endless hours listening to our show. We have been workshopping some new jokes for our big CANADIAN debut and we’re confident that we’ll at least get a smirk from five out of 10 of them. We appreciate the opportunity and look forward to being part of the chaos.”

Added MBC RADIO Regional Manager ROB MISE, “PETERBOROUGH and the KAWARTHAS, and CANADA, for that matter, have been in need of something like THE WOOD SHOW for some time now. The city has never had a morning show like this -- it’s as real as it gets. We are all-in with THE WOODY SHOW for FREQ 90.5!”

BELL MEDIA Head Of Radio Content And Strategy ROB FARINA said, “We are thrilled to continue to deliver unrivaled radio content to CANADIANS through our partnership with PREMIERE NETWORKS. THE WOODY SHOW is a funny, daring, and bold radio show that will make a great addition to the station.”

