Greenberg

Veteran GRAMMY-winning music producer, former COLUMBIA RECORDS President, and S-CURVE RECORDS founder STEVE GREENBERG has launched a new iHEARTRADIO Original Podcast, "SPEED OF SOUND."

The show will post weekly on TUESDAYS and will examine the stories behind hit songs, successful bands, and musical genres, starting with a 20th anniversary look at the BAHA MEN hit "Who Let the Dogs Out?," with GREENBERG, who formed S-CURVE to put the record out, offering details on how he found the record and the origins of the song's hook, including who was really barking. Episode two will track how THE BEATLES shot to the top of the U.S. charts in six weeks.

And, congrats to STEVE as S-CURVE RECORDS marked it's 20th Anniversary on MONDAY (7/27).

« back to Net News