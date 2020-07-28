Ozzy Doc Premieres On Labor Day

A&E NETWORK's "Biography" series is set to premiere the new documentary "Biography: The Nine Lives of OZZY OSBOURNE" on LABOR DAY (MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th) at 9p (ET/PT). The documentary traces OSBOURNE's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting BLACK SABBATH and a successful solo career, to one of rock's elder statesman and a 21st century television dad.

As OSBOURNE turns 70, The two-hour documentary reflects on the details of his successes, failures, and never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson's diagnosis. The documentary also features interviews with SHARON, KELLY, and JACK OSBOURNE as well as friends and fellow musicians including RICK RUBIN, ICE-T, MARILYN MANSON, ROB ZOMBIE, JONATHAN DAVIS of KORN, POST MALONE and more.

Watch a preview of the documentary here.

