Artist In Detroit Coming Wednesday

A2IM ARTIST, in collaboration with MOTOWN MUSICIAN ACCELERATOR PROGRAM has set its ARTIST IN DETROIT event for WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 from 11a - 1 p (EDT). A2IM ARTIST was created to help independent, self-releasing artists. The program helps provide them with resource information to maximize revenue.

It is free to become an A2IM ARTIST member. You can sign up here.

A2IM ARTIST IN DETROIT will feature introductions by MOTOWN MUSICIAN ACCELERATOR PROGRAM Dir. SUAI KEE and A2IM ARTIST Sr. Dir./Culture & Oversight SHERYL COHEN.

On hand to address Artist Strategies In The Era Of Covid are HEADS MUSIC DEO MADELINE NELSON and FAMILIAR TERRITORY RECORDS Head Of A&R ROLAND WILLIAMS.

Participating in a Digital Presence Review at THE SYNDICATE VP/Marketing And Business, REACH RECORDS SVP/Marketing MARCUS HOLLINGER and Partnership Manager JIMMY WHISENHUNT, SR.

