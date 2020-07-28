McKay

RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT Southeast regional promotion exec MARK MCKAY has departed the label group, SVP/Promotion BOB REEVES has confirmed. MCKAY posted the news on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (7/27), writing, “Well, I'm grabbing my sunscreen and floaties and joining the world's worst beach party. My position at RH has (sigh) been eliminated. I remain grateful for the opportunity, and wouldn't trade the last 15 months' worth of experiences for the world. Time to figure out what's next, I guess!”

MCKAY, formerly the PD at MAX MEDIA Country WGH-F (EAGLE 97)/NORFOLK/VIRGINIA BEACH, joined RISER HOUSE last year (NET NEWS 4/25/19). He had worked at EAGLE 97 for nearly 20 years.

