NORTH COUNTY BROADCASTING CORP. is selling Silent KFSD-A/ESCONDIDO, CA to RAUL CARO and STEPHEN BEUERLE's IHS MEDIA for $125,000.

In other filings with the FCC, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO has applied for a Silent STA for KLNI/DECORAH, IA due to electrical power work at the station.

FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. has requested an extension of its Silent STA for W219CK/WELLSVILLE, NY due to an interference complaint from a tenant of the building on which the station's antenna is mounted.

GOOD NEWS MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of Contemporary Christian KSJI (JOY 91.1)/ST. JOSEPH, MO to LAKE AREA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION for $150,000.

And PHILIP J. VON KAHLE of MICHAEL MOECKER AND ASSOCIATES, INC., assignee of the former CHOICE RADIO KEYS CORPORATION stations in the FLORIDA KEYS, has closed on the sale of Classic Hits WKEZ-F (MIX 96.9)/TAVERNIER-KEY LARGO, FL to MICHAEL STAPLEFORD's MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. for $100,000.

