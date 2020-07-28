Signs With Acast

ACAST has signed MEXICO-based podcast network and producer DIXO for program development, monetization, and distribution.



"A podcast with high quality production and a well-written script attracts listeners in a way that’s unique to other media formats, often fostering a special community of listeners. Platforms like AMAZON AUDIBLE, APPLE PODCASTS, GOOGLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, and more allow us to reach audiences wherever they are,” said DIXO Founder/CEO DANY SAADIA. “As we move into our next phase of massive growth, ACAST will enable us to elevate our reach and get our programming in front of even more listeners. We’re excited to partner with ACAST to expand the world of Spanish-language podcasting.”



"The podcasting world has flourished because of innovators like DIXO who, throughout their ascent from start-up to scale-up, have forever championed the work and creativity of local creators in MEXICO and beyond,” said ACAST MEXICO Content Dir. DIEGO BOLAÑOS. “DIXO is a leader we're proud to partner with as we continue to join forces with the chief players in MEXICO's podcast community. In just six months since ACAST's launch in MEXICO, we're thrilled to have become the platform of choice for the region's creators and advertising partners."

DIXO produces 14 weekly shows on its CASTERS network, is adding two more limited series (the fictional scripted "LA ZERO T" and "WHITE GRINGOS MATTER"), and is launching a training and development platform, DIXO Academy.

