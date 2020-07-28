Cochran's Back

Former NEXSTAR/TRIBUNE News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO morning host STEVE COCHRAN has relaunched his podcast, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

COCHRAN's "LIVE FROM MY OFFICE" is posting TUESDAYS and FRIDAYS, with a pair of retired CHICAGO broadcasting legends, former NBC O&O WMAQ-TV (NBC 5) anchor RON MAGERS and former ENTERCOM News WBBM-A-WCFS morning anchor FELICIA MIDDLEBROOKS, as this week's guests. COCHRAN exited WGN in DECEMBER and told FEDER that "it's just time to make it a full-fledged podcast -- plus by law, apparently everyone must have a podcast in 2020. I’ve always been known as a real rule follower."

