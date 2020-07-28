Calhoun

Veteran radio newscaster MIKE CALHOUN died JULY 8th in FLORIDA, according to an obituary at VERMONT's VTDIGGER.COM. He was 68.

CALHOUN, a WASHINGTON, DC native, grew up in VIRGINIA and VERMONT, beginning his radio career at WSNO/BARRE, VT and WSKI/MONTPELIER, VT while still in school. His VERMONT radio days took him to WVMT-A and WJOY-A/BURLINGTON and WHWB/RUTLAND, then, after serving as Press Secretary to Sen. PATRICK LEAHY (D-VT), CALHOUN joined WRC-A/WASHINGTON in 1981 as a reporter and became News Dir. in 2983. He returned to VERMONT as Station Manager of WIZN/BURLINGTON, worked on BILL GRAY's Senate campaign, and joined CBS affiliate WCAX-TV/BURLINGTON as News Editor.

CALHOUN moved to FLORIDA in 1994 as News Dir. of WRMF/WEST PALM BEACH and to WSB-F/ATLANTA as News Dir. in 1996. He was also an avid sailor and owned a yacht charter company in the U.S. and BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.

« see more Net News