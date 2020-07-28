New Brand

LOTUS BROADCASTING has inked a deal with the LAS VEGAS RAIDERS that will see Rock KOMP/LAS VEGAS serve as the NFL team's flagship for its inaugural season in the market and Sports KRLV-A (920 THE GAME, formerly KBAD-A) rebranding to RAIDER NATION RADIO 920AM on AUGUST 3rd. The AM station will simulcast KOMP's game coverage.

On the newly-RAIDERized AM station, former NFL receiver and UNLV broadcaster MIKE PRITCHARD and sister KWWN-A-K265EZ (ESPN LAS VEGAS) morning host CLAY BAKER are teaming up for "PRITCH & CLAY" 7-10a (PT), followed by MIKE GREENBERG's new ESPN RADIO show 10a-noon, former FOX SPORTS RADIO host and longtime RAIDERS broadcaster JOHN "JT THE BRICK" TOURNOUR adding noon-2p duties to his afternoon work on sister Sports KKGK-A-K255CT (FOX SPORTS RADIO LAS VEGAS), SCOTT GULBRANSEN's "SILVER AND BLACK TODAY" RAIDERS show 2-4p, and "IN THE HUDDLE" with LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL RAIDERS beat writer VINCENT BONSIGNORE 4-6p. Meanwhile, with BAKER moving to the new lineup, TYLER BISCHOFF and REVIEW-JOURNAL columnist ED GRANEY will host mornings on ESPN LAS VEGAS.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the LAS VEGAS RAIDERS and broadcast their games to a sports craved LAS VEGAS fanbase," saidLOTUS LAS VEGAS GM NATALIE MARSH. "Launching RAIDER NATION RADIO 920AM will give RAIDERS and NFL fans unparalleled access to the RAIDERS and the league as a whole."

"The RAIDERS are thrilled to team up with Lotus Broadcasting to launch RAIDER NATION RADIO 920AM," said RAIDERS Pres. MARC BADAIN. "An exceptional lineup will bring game action and RAIDERS news, personalities, and features to fans throughout LAS VEGAS every day. We are proud that the RAIDERS will have a true home on terrestrial radio and look forward to beginning this journey with LOTUS."

PD KYLE ENGLEHART said, "Adding RAIDER NATION RADIO 920AM to the LAS VEGAS SPORTS NETWORK speaks volumes to the company's commitment to deliver first-rate sports talk in LAS VEGAS. ESPN LAS VEGAS and FOX SPORTS LAS VEGAS already deliver the best GOLDEN KNIGHTS and NFL coverage in the valley, and our new partnership with the RAIDERS will help us give our listeners a look inside LAS VEGAS' newest team."

"The opportunity to be part of a RAIDERS specific station in their inaugural season in LAS VEGAS is incredibly exciting," said JT THE BRICK. "The RAIDERS have an unparalleled history in the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE, and I cannot wait to continue to share that history with an incredible LAS VEGAS fan base."

"The RAIDERS are an iconic and storied franchise beginning a new chapter in an iconic city, and I cannot wait to bring our listeners inside access to the club on a daily basis," said BONSIGNORE. "This is a team full of great personalities with a desire to bring its new city a championship, listeners are going to love getting to know each and every one of these guys."

"The moment the RAIDERS move to LAS VEGAS was approved, I knew something special was about to begin," said GULBRANSEN, who has been hosting "SILVER AND BLACK TODAY" in LAS VEGAS since 2017. "I am thrilled to be working with such a great lineup of talent who are going to bring listeners exclusive RAIDERS content that they simply can't find anywhere else."

