Hosting This Thursday

MERUELO MEDIA Rhythmic AC KDAY/LOS ANGELES is playing host to its own virtual series. Next up in KDAY's KRUSH GROOVE CONCERT SERIES will be TOO $HORT.

You can catch the concert on KDAY's YOUTUBE Channel on THURSDAY (7/30) at 8p PDT. Former KDAY PD ADRIAN "A.D." SCOTT hosts the KRUSH GROOVE CONCERT SERIES.

