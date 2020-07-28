Samuelsen

ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT morning "JAMIE & STONEY" co-host JAMIE SAMUELSEN has announced to his listeners that he has been battling colon cancer for the last 19 months.

SAMUELSEN, 48, who joined THE TICKET in 2012 and was paired with MIKE STONE for mornings in 2016, said, “Each morning since my diagnosis, I got up, turned on the radio mic and got to talk sports. I needed the escape from cancer, just like so many of our listeners who face hardships, grief and illness, too -- they turned to us in the morning for some levity in this crazy world. So I wanted to continue to have fun and not let cancer get in the way of doing what I loved. Connecting with listeners, laughing, teasing STONEY, all of it -- it helped me be normal, while continuing to fight this disease." He said that he is continuing treatment and urged listeners to get colonoscopies.

« see more Net News