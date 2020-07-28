Bill Richards

Longtime radio programmer and entrepreneur BILL RICHARDS is wrapping up his career at RCS where he's been Product Manager at the company's TEST ALL MEDIA division since 2011. RICHARDS created TEST ALL MEDIA in 2008 and it was acquired by iHEARTMEDIA.

Before serving as the product manager for RCS’s TEST ALL MEDIA division, RICHARDS founded BILL RICHARDS RADIO CONSULTANCY (BRRC), responsible for the creation of RATE THE MUSIC, an online research software that was also acquired by iHEARTMEDIA.

RICHARDS also served as VP/Programming for PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS. He then was promoted to SVPP for CLEAR CHANNEL (now iHEARTMEDIA.) He's had many years of radio programming success as such stations as KLUC/LAS VEGAS, KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS, WNCI/COLUMBUS, KKBQ (93Q)/HOUSTON, KYUU (X-100)/SAN FRANCISCO, and KIIS-FM/LOS ANGELES.

RCS President and CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI commented, “We thank BILL for his leadership and strategic contributions that position TEST ALL MEDIA for future success. Bill should be extremely proud of the mark he has left on our industry.”

In announcing his retirement, BILL is looking forward to spending time in FLORIDA with his wife SHERI and their daughter SHANNON, playing golf and guitar, as well as traveling. BILL may be contacted at billrichardsmedia@gmail.com.

