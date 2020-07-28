CMA Foundation 'Unified Voices For Music Education'

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's (CMA) philanthropic arm, The CMA FOUNDATION, will expand its advocacy efforts into the 2020-2021 school year with “Unified Voices for Music Education.” The campaign will focus on supporting music educators, students and their parents through a school year unlike any other, navigating COVID-19.

The "Unified Voices for Music Education" initiative includes a new visual tool, “We Will,” which launched TODAY. Watch the video here. Also part of the advocacy efforts is a teacher-led virtual collective offering music teachers a place to connect and share resources. Additionally, there will be a weekly webinar series supporting music educators running through mid-AUGUST. Register here. More information on all efforts can be found here.

"Music education continues to be a driving force when reaching students, especially as they shoulder the difficulties of the pandemic,” said CMA FOUNDATION Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS. “Music teachers are positioned perfectly to respond to the needs of students during these uncertain times. They remain the greatest examples of resilience simply by teaching music, a content area often under budget scrutiny. Music teachers will help us foster the resilience in our students while providing a safe place for them emotionally and psychologically.”

