Republic Records Takes Over Grammy Museum For Spotlight Saturdays In August
July 28, 2020
The GRAMMY MUSEUM's new program, SPOTLIGHT SATURDAYS, will feature REPUBLIC RECORDS as the first label to take over the series in AUGUST.
Label artists KIANA LEDÉ (8/1), BENEE, DUCKWRTH (8/8), CONAN GRAY (8/15), DUCKWORTH (8/22) and JEREMY ZUCKER (8/29) will be featured every SATURDAY night during the month..
Each month will be in collaboration with a label, with the first takeover by REPUBLIC RECORDS. SPOTLIGHT SATURDAYS is part of the MUSEUM's PUBLIC PROGRAMS digital series, which features intimate sit-down interviews and performances via digital conferencing.
