Grammy Museum

The GRAMMY MUSEUM's new program, SPOTLIGHT SATURDAYS, will feature REPUBLIC RECORDS as the first label to take over the series in AUGUST.

Label artists KIANA LEDÉ (8/1), BENEE, DUCKWRTH (8/8), CONAN GRAY (8/15), DUCKWORTH (8/22) and JEREMY ZUCKER (8/29) will be featured every SATURDAY night during the month..

Each month will be in collaboration with a label, with the first takeover by REPUBLIC RECORDS. SPOTLIGHT SATURDAYS is part of the MUSEUM's PUBLIC PROGRAMS digital series, which features intimate sit-down interviews and performances via digital conferencing.

