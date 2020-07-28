Kulp

ADRIAN KULP, the former Senior Executive Producer of CUMULUS/WESTWOOD ONE’s nationally-syndicated “The TY BENTLI Show,” put his time in quarantine to good use, authoring his fifth book, “World’s Greatest Dad Jokes,” newly-published by CALLISTO MEDIA. The book includes illustrations by JEREMY NGUYEN, a cartoonist for “THE NEW YORKER” magazine.

"With so much instability and uncertainty in the world right now, I felt like it was the perfect time to turn some of those frowns upside down,” said KULP. “Sometimes cringeworthy, oftentimes hilarious - dad jokes have become my bread and butter, especially with four kids under 10. Laughter and humor has played an integral part in my life ever since I was a boy, joking around with my own dad."

KULP launched the parenting/fatherhood blog "Dad Or Alive" in 2010. In addition to authoring a comedic 2013 memoir about his transition from HOLLYWOOD TV executive to full-time stay-at-home dad, KULP also previously authored a parenting trilogy with the books "We're Pregnant! The First-Time Dad's Pregnancy Handbook," "We're Parents! The New Dad's Guide to Baby's First Year” and “We're Parenting a Toddler! The First-Time Parents' Guide to Surviving the Toddler Years.”

He previously was TV development executive for ADAM SANDLER’s HAPPY MADISON PRODUCTIONS and CHELSEA HANDLER’s BORDERLINE AMAZING PRODUCTIONS, the comic booker for “The Late Late Show With CRAIG FERGUSON” and Senior Story Producer for the A&E reality series “Modern Dads.”

