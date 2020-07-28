Yeezy For Prexy (Everett Collection/Shutterstock0

KANYE WEST has filed to appear on the NEW JERSEY presidential election ballot in NOVEMBER, according to official documents.

The 43-year-old rapper collected 1,327 signatures — surpassing the 800 required by the deadline MONDAY (JULY 27th) for independent candidates.

WEST also submitted paperwork to appear on MISSOURI’s ballot and is expected to do the same in NEW YORK, where he'll need 30,000 signatures by THURSDAY's deadline to get on the ballot.

WEST, currently holed up in CODY, WY, has vowed to run under the self-style BIRTHDAY PARTY.

WEST first announced he was running for president in a JULY 4th tweet — followed by a series of troubling posts about his marriage and a dubious campaign rally in NORTH CAROLINA.

Earlier this month, YEEZY filed the $35,000 fee to appear on the NOVEMBER 3rd ballot in OKLAHOMA as well as a STATEMENT OF ORGANIZATION form with the FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION.

