Sales Confab

SKYVIEW NETWORKS held its annual sales conference TODAY (7/28), this year going virtual due to the pandemic.

At the conference, EVP/GM JEANNE-MARIE CONDO said that the network has reached the 6,000 affiliate mark reaching 115 million listeners, adding, “We have experienced tremendous growth, even during this very difficult period. We made quick and smart decisions in anticipation of COVID-19, have healthy and evolving partnerships with our networks, and our work hard to deliver for advertisers no matter the circumstance. This conference will set the foundation for our sales strategy as we prepare for our 2021 Upfront and a strong sales year ahead.” The company also announced that it will be revealing new network partnerships this week.

Pres./COO STEVE JONES said, “JEANNE-MARIE has architected a platform-based approach, so the advertising community can clearly and simply buy their music audience, news audience and sports audience to meet different client objectives. With our expanded music programming in adult hits, country, urban and rhythmic-CHR, we offer a strategic cross-section of the audiences that advertisers demand.”

Also on hand was RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER, offering data on radio's reach and authenticity to listeners, predicting that "here are going to be new categories and new ways to do business that we have not thought of before and the audio platform will be positioned to reach and connect"; ABC AUDIO VP/GM STACIA DESHISHKU and Dir. of News Programming SCOTT GOLDBERG, previewing the network's plans for 2021; syndicated host DANA CORTEZ, promoting sales efforts to reach Latinx listeners, along with her co-hosts DJ AUTOMATIC and ANTHONY A.; syndicated host DÉJÁ VU; and "FRONT AND CENTER" producer STEPHEN HUBBARD.

