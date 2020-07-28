LP Goes Virtual

Singer/songwriter LP, whose song "Lost On You" hit #1 chart positions in 18 countries and recently surpassed one billion streams, will hold a global livestream concert this SATURDAY, AUGUST 1st.

After her worldwide 2020 headline tour was postponed due to COVID-19, LP will perform a multi-camera, HD video, 80-audio-channel, special concert event, her only full-production concert in 2020, and will feature LP and her band performing a set of hits, fan favorites, covers and brand-new music, including “The One That You Love,” and more.

The livestream will unite LP’s diverse international fan base as it is scheduled to enable fans in as many countries and time zones as possible to watch and chat together. To further connect fans, ticket holders will have the opportunity to create an audio file cheering for LP, like they would at an in-person concert. The cheers from all around the world will form a “global virtual crowd” and will be played back throughout the concert.

A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to THE NATIONAL BLACK JUSTICE COALITION (NBJC).

The concert will take place at 1p PT/3p CDMX/4p ET/9p BST/10p CEST/11pm MSK (SUNDAY AUGUST 2nd at 5a JST/6a AEST) from L.A.'s BEEHIVE STUDIOS here.

Fans can purchase General Admission (GA) tickets and VIP ALL ACCESS packages at veeps.com now. A $20 GA ticket guarantees entry to the livestream, as well as continued access to the archived concert. Those fans who are unable to tune in live, and those that want to catch it again (and again), can click on their ticket link at any time to watch the archive. A package with a GA ticket and a limited-edition "2020 Virtual World Tour" shirt is also available.

