The Show Cruises On

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO personality XAVIER “THE X-MAN” SORIANO was faced with a significant challenge keeping his annual CRUISE FOR THE CAUSE car show rolling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE X-MAN commented, "Fundamentally, car shows are for guys and gals to show off the custom modifications on their cars, trucks and motorcycles. There is a lot of pride in their work, and the more eyes that see their pride and joy, the better. We decided the safest and most interesting way to continue was to put the car show on-line, where everyone in the world can see and participate."

THE X-MAN added, "My 18TH ANNUAL CRUISE FOR THE CAUSE will be virtual in 2020. The car show will go on, and I hope to raise money for the EMILIO NARES FOUNDATION so they can continue to help the children get to their much needed cancer services."

The EMILIO NARES FOUNDATION, that helps SAN DIEGO kids get transportation for cancer medical treatments.

Click here for more details on XAVIER THE X-MAN’S 18TH ANNUAL CRUISE FOR THE CAUSE VIRTUAL CAR SHOW

« see more Net News