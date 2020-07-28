Podcast Roster Expands

BILL SIMMONS' THE RINGER PODCAST NETWORK, now part of SPOTIFY, has one new podcast and one existing podcast joining the roster.

NFL NETWORK "GOOD MORNING FOOTBALL" co-host KYLE BRANDT is hosting "10 QUESTIONS WITH KYLE BRANDT," a new show with BRANDT asking celebrity contestants 10 trivia questions somehow related to the celebrity's own life. The first contestant is AARON RODGERS, and the show debuts AUGUST 12th.

Joining the network is NEW YORK YANKEES pitcher CC SABATHIA and YES NETWORK broadcaster RYAN RUOCCO's "R2C2," the interview podcast previously part of LEBRON JAMES and MAVERICK CARTER's UNINTERRUPTED podcast network.

