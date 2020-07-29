Andrew Makes His Move

Former LIVE NATION NEW YORK President ANTHONY MAKES has launched his own independent concert promotions company, BROOKLYN MADE. As a promoter with more than 30 years of experience, MAKES is looking to redefine what it means to be a 21st century music company.



MAKES commented, “After having a front row seat to everything that was happening in the corporate concert promotion world, I really felt now was the right time to leave LIVE NATION to do this.”



I came up as an independent promoter. For my first decade I was promoting concerts on my own. For the past 20 years worked with AEG, BOWERY PRESENTS and LIVE NATION I went up the corporate ladder as far as I could go. After all of that, I felt like I needed to go back to my roots. With BROOKLYN MADE, I’ll take all of that first-hand knowledge I’ve acquired and use it to build a new independent experience for venues, artists and fans.”



As the company prepares to open in a post Covid-19 world, both CMAC and the CAPITOL THEATRE have already struck deals to work with BROOKLYN MADE.



Added MAKES: “For us here it’s going to be a matter of organic growth. One of our main goals here is to work with quality people, quality venues and quality artists. I’ve personally known the CMAC folks for over 12 years, and I’ve been working with PETER SHAPIRO and the CAPITOL THEATRE for almost a decade. These are both world class venues so it’s a thrill to begin this journey with them.”



BROOKLYN MADE is aiming to not only expand in the NEW YORK area but across the country as time goes on.

“No limits for us,” said MAKES. “We’ll grow at a healthy clip that makes sense. I’m truly looking to create a modern version of what it means to be a music company. Bring that retro style back where it was all about your relationships and how you treat artists, your staff, etc.”



BROOKLYN MADE will begin a new independent spirit in the concert promotions business and one that MAKES is building to last. “I’m not opening this company to grow it and sell it, this is my final stop.”

MAKES also owns the bar GIVERS AND TAKERS in GOWANUS, BROOKLYN. Plans are already under way for BROOKLYN MADE to add more bars and eventually venues under the company.

